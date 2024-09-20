35-ton shipment of relief supplies from Russia to arrive in Vietnam tonight

A flight carrying 35 tons of humanitarian aid supplies, donated by the Russian Federation, is going to land at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi at 7 p.m. on September 20.

The information was provided by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, this shipment aims to help Vietnam recover from super typhoon Yagi and its aftermaths like landslides, flashfloods and waterlogging.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention added that in recent days, Vietnam has received emergency humanitarian aid supplies from numerous organizations and countries to respond to the strong storm.

Earlier, Vietnam received an aid shipment from the Singaporean Government.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received the aid shipment including filtration pumps, bottled water, personal hygiene kits, survival blankets, water containers and meal rations for flood-hit people as soon as a flight carrying the shipment landed at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi.

It is expected that the aid shipment will be distributed to the typhoon-and- flood ravaged Northern provinces on September 20.

Up to now, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, more than 30 international organizations and governments have pledged aid, worth around US$14 million to assist Vietnam in recovery from the aftermath of typhoon Yagi and floods.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong