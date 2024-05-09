31st Vietnam Medi-Pharm expo in full swing

The 31st Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2024), the largest of its kind so far, is hosting 550 stalls of myriad products and technology in Hanoi.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (front row, 4th from right) visit the Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2024 in Hanoi on May 9. (Photo: VNA)

With the stalls run by some 350 businesses from Vietnam and 30 other countries and territories like India, Poland, Germany, and the Republic of Korea, the expo is facilitating exchanges among domestic and international experts, businessmen, and consumers.

Lasting from May 9 to 12, it features a new space displaying various smart technology as well as healthcare services in Vietnam.

On the sidelines, a series of events have been scheduled, including networking conferences exploring Vietnam’s endoscopic equipment market, the future of health care involving smart technology and digital transformation, as well as telemedicine and medical record management. There are also activities providing information on elderly care and Vietnam-Japan healthcare cooperation, a business dialogue with Korean companies, and a fact-finding trip by an international business delegation in Hanoi.

In 2023, the exhibition served over 10,660 visitors, more than 55 percent of whom were industry professionals.

