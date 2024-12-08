Health

31 provinces, cities sign agreement to develop cancer prevention network

SGGP

Representatives from the health departments of 31 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta, Southeastern, Central Highlands and Central Coastal regions signed an agreement on the establishment and development of a regional cancer prevention network.

The leaders of the health departments in the Mekong Delta, Southeastern, Central Highlands and Central Coastal regions have agreed to build a regional cancer prevention network, spanning from specialized healthcare to grassroots healthcare facilities.

As of December 7, a signing ceremony to cooperate and develop a cancer prevention network between the 31 provinces and cities was held in the province of Vinh Long.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the effectiveness of treatment and improve the life quality for cancer patients across the regions.

The localities will build the cancer prevention network following three technical levels.

In particular, the initial level focuses on primary healthcare for residents; the basic level conducts terms of cancer screening, early detection, diagnosis and treatment for local residents, and training in general oncology practices and continuous training in oncology specialties; and the advanced level focuses on treating cancer by applying high-level techniques and implementing research, training and technology transfer for cancer examination and treatment.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

