29th Vietnam-Laos meeting on martyrs’ repatriation held in HCMC

Vietnam's search teams located and collected the remains of 184 martyrs in Laos in the 2023-2024 dry season, with nine identified by name and hometown, heard a meeting between special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 24.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General and the head of the Vietnamese task force Vo Minh Luong (right) and Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the Lao task force Senior Lieutenant General Thongloi Silivong sign the minutes of the 29th meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on June 24. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting, the 29th of its kind, discussed the search, collection, and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General and the head of the Vietnamese task force Vo Minh Luong underscored that the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos form the foundation for their development and standing on the international stage, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

In response, Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the Lao task force Senior Lieutenant General Thongloi Silivong affirmed that the Lao Party, Government, army, and people always remember and appreciate the Vietnamese side’s significant support for the country in its past struggle for national independence and current phase of national construction and development.

As heard at the meeting, the nations’ special task forces and local authorities have regularly coordinated to promptly resolve any challenges in the organisation and execution of the search and repatriation mission.

The Lao side assisted Vietnam’s search teams in all activities and encouraged locals to provide details about possible burial sites.

Vietnam and Laos agreed that in the 2024-2025 dry season, they will collaborate until no further information about burial sites is available.

Additionally, efforts will be intensified to promote and encourage the citizens of both countries to provide information about the martyrs and their graves, with their special task forces and provincial military commands tasked with conducting regular contacts and experience exchanges.

