16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information opens in Da Nang

The 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI-16) themed “Media: From Information to Knowledge for a Resilient and Responsive ASEAN” opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 22.

Speaking at the event, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said that the development of technology and the internet has increased the speed of information spreading and the level of its global influence both positively and negatively. Therefore, the cooperation to promote an approach of information timely and accurately based on digital capability, turn information into knowledge to support businesses, improve the quality of people's lives, and reduce the impact of negative information at the national, regional, and international levels, including ASEAN.

The Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information is an important forum for member countries and other nations to meet, exchange, and determine priorities, and directions for cooperation in the coming time, and join hands to successfully implement the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the ASEAN Community’s priorities.

She also proposed the conference to focus on discussing a number of solutions to promote digital transformation, improve Internet access and digital skills of people, enhance the promotion of images of ASEAN and member countries, strengthen true and positive information, handle false news, pay attention to rural and remote and areas, and ensure knowledge that is spread widely and leave no one behind.

ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for Socio-Cultural Community Ekkaphab Phanthavong emphasized that the information and communication sector plays an important and pervasive role in promoting the ASEAN Community vision. The conference under the theme “Media: From Information to Knowledge for a Resilient and Responsive ASEAN” will create a driving force for regional cooperation and strategic directions towards sustainable and comprehensive social development.

According to Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, social networks are important platforms that provide a space for people to create and share information. Digital platforms need to become technological services that create and share useful knowledge for people as well as a network of information, knowledge, and understanding. ASEAN information and communication leaders must lead this process.

The conference will focus on highlighting the role and mission of the media in the new period, promoting information into a driving force of the development, providing and accelerating the transformation of information into knowledge to build a resilient ASEAN and consolidate its inner strength and capability of resilience and adaptation.

The main activities of the event include the 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI-16), the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting, the 20 senior officials responsible for information (SOMRI) meeting, the SOMRI Plus Three meeting, and the SOMRI Plus Japan meeting and an official press conference of AMRI 16.

The 16th AMRI meeting will be a forum for ministers responsible for the information of ASEAN countries to discuss orientations and direction for enhancing regional cooperation in the fields of journalism, radio and television broadcasting, internet, and the improvement of ASEAN awareness.

The 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting is a forum for ministers responsible for information of ASEAN countries and the three dialogue countries including China, South Korea, and Japan to talk about initiatives, priorities, and directions for strengthening information cooperation.

The 20 senior officials responsible for information (SOMRI) meeting, the SOMRI Plus Three meeting, and the SOMRI Plus Japan meeting are conferences for high-ranking officials responsible for information of ASEAN and the three dialogue countries to discuss issues to be submitted to the AMRI and AMRI Plus Three meetings.