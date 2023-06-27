13 renewable power projects connected to national grid

By June 27, 13 renewable energy power plants or projects with a combined capacity of 640.52MW have completed commercial operation date (COD) procedures and are now generating commercial electricity to the grid.

As of June 27, 70 out of 85 renewable energy projects have submitted negotiation files for the sale of electricity. This means that only 15 out of the total 85 projects are yet to submit their negotiation files for evaluation, testing, and progress toward connecting to the national electricity grid.

From the COD date until June 26, the cumulative electricity generation from the transitional renewable energy projects reached around 68.6 million kWh, with an average daily electricity generation of approximately 3.2 million kWh, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total electricity generation mobilized from all sources.

As of now, 70 out of 85 transitional projects with a combined capacity of 3,851.86MW have submitted documents to the Electric-Power Trading Company to negotiate the buying price of input electricity. Among these projects, 59 out of 70 (with a total capacity of 3,211.41MW) have proposed a provisional price equal to 50 percent of the ceiling price set by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Out of the 59 projects that have agreed to sell electricity at the provisional price, 57 projects have successfully concluded price negotiations and signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) between Vietnam Electricity Group and renewable energy investors.

Therefore, currently, only 15 out of 85 projects with a combined capacity of 882.70MW have not yet submitted price negotiation files.