Yacht carrying eight foreigners illegally enters Phu Quoc

The local authority in coordination with functional agencies yesterday arrested eight foreigners to investigate and clarify for illegally entering Phu Quoc Island City of Kien Giang Province.

Previously, at noon on December 12, a working team at Duong Dong Port Border Gate’s border station detected and performed an inspection for a yacht entering Phu Quoc with many suspicious signs.

During the inspection, eight foreigners were found on the yacht. All of them did not show any legal immigration documents.

Duong Dong Port Border Gate’s border station reported that eight people illegally entered Phu Quoc, comprising four Chinese and four Cambodians.

Currently, the case is under further investigation.

By Le Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

