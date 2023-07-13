WIPO supports VN in intellectual property research, training, consultation

Vietnam is going to maintain its collaboration with WIPO in strategies to develop a global intellectual property ecosystem that are comprehensive, balanced, and effective to create more benefits for the public.

The Ministry of Science and Technology informed that from July 10-13, Deputy Minister of Science and Technlogy Nguyen Hoang Giang led a Vietnamese delegation to join in the 64th Session of the General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, Sweden.

This is WIPO’s most important event in a year to offer a chance for member nations to discuss and then make decisions on WIPO activities and development directions of the global intellectual property (IP) system.

In the meeting, Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Giang highly appreciated WIPO’s initiatives to support its member nations, especially the ideas aiming at businesses, women, and young people when using and exploiting IP rights as a tool to foster economic growth, investment attraction, job openings provision, and living standard improvements.

“Vietnam is going to maintain its collaboration with WIPO in strategies to develop a global intellectual property ecosystem that are comprehensive, balanced, and effective to create more benefits for the public”, stressed the Deputy Minister.



In the framework of the meeting, on July 11, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with WIPO General Director Daren Tang, clearly expressing the interest of the country and the Party in scientific-technological and innovative activities, where IP plays a key role.

During this working session, WIPO and Vietnam IP Office signed a collaboration agreement as to supports for the Research, Training, and Consultation Center under Vietnam IP Office in order to increase the skills and expertise for experts, businesses, and civil servants in Vietnam.

The delegation also conducted various bilateral meetings with other international organizations in Geneva, WIPO, and the Permanent Representatives of Vietnam in the UN. It also paid a visit to typical models of geographical indication protection and management in Sweden.