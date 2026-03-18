PM urges Qatar to step up energy cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam stands ready to work with Qatar and contribute to broader efforts to promote peace and stability, stressing the principles of solidarity to build strength, cooperation to mobilise resources and dialogue to foster trust.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Qatari Ambassador Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel on March 17. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Chung)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on Qatar to strengthen energy cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, during a reception for Qatari Ambassador Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel in Hanoi on March 17.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East, the PM highlighted the human toll, damage to civilian infrastructure and broader impacts on global economic and energy markets. Drawing on Vietnam’s own history, he underscored the importance of peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and negotiation in line with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Vietnam, he said, stands ready to work with Qatar and contribute to broader efforts to promote peace and stability, stressing the principles of solidarity to build strength, cooperation to mobilise resources and dialogue to foster trust.

On bilateral ties, the Prime Minister urged close coordination to implement outcomes of his March 9 phone talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jasim Al-Thani. Key priorities include ensuring LNG supply to Vietnam when conditions allow, facilitating access to Qatar’s overseas oil and gas reserves, and exploring the development of regional energy storage facilities in Vietnam.

He also called for expanded cooperation across politics, trade, education, culture, labour and tourism, with a focus on accelerating negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), enhancing market access, and encouraging Qatari investment in Vietnam, particularly in the international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

Vietnam is also seeking Qatar’s support in developing its Halal industry, including mutual recognition of Halal certification.

Ambassador Khalid Ali Abdullah Abel welcomed Vietnam’s constructive stance and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation. He noted that both sides should look to deepen collaboration with a fresh approach once regional tensions ease, including putting forth future development plans.

VNA