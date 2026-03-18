Vietnam eyes stronger relations with Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Dominica

State President Luong Cuong affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to bolstering relations with Cambodia, Saudi Arabia and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

State President Luong Cuong (R) receives Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Touch Pharat in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: SGGP)

State President Luong Cuong affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to bolstering relations with Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, and the Commonwealth of Dominica while receiving these nations’ newly appointed ambassadors to Vietnam on March 18 as they presented their credentials.

Receiving Cambodian Ambassador Touch Pharat, President Luong Cuong expressed his confidence that, with her diplomatic experiences, the diplomat will help further promote good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two nations.

He highlighted the close-knit relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, noting that nearly six decades after the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 24, 1967, the two countries have stood side by side in their struggles for national independence and in their current cause of national construction and development.

The President also underscored the significance of a recent state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam and high-level cooperation mechanisms among Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, affirming their political importance and Vietnam’s consistent policy of giving top priority to strengthening traditional friendship with Cambodia, as well as the enduring solidarity among the three countries.

President Luong Cuong called on the ambassador to work closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities to strengthen political trust, promote high-level exchanges, and enhance defense-security cooperation, particularly in building a borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development.

The two sides should step up comprehensive and sustainable economic connectivity, viewing it as a key driver of the bilateral ties, while enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, finance, and supply chains towards raising bilateral trade turnover to US$20 billion, he stressed.

For her part, Pharat congratulated Vietnam on the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels on March 15, as well as its strong achievements, including stable economic growth exceeding 8 percent in 2025.

She stressed that the Vietnamese Party chief’s February visit to Cambodia laid an important foundation for further strengthening the bilateral relationship in the time to come.

The diplomat expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s support in helping Cambodia overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime in the past and in the process of national construction and development at present. She also noted the two countries’ mutual support at regional and international forums.

State President Luong Cuong (R) receives Saudi Arabian Ambassador Thamer Mohammed al-Gosaibi in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming Ambassador Thamer Mohammed al-Gosaibi, President Luong Cuong voiced his hope that the diplomat will make active contributions to promoting the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability, and development in each region and the world.

Vietnam highly valued Saudi Arabia’s role and position in the Arab and Islamic world and its development achievements under Vision 2030, President Luong Cuong stated, showing his belief that the Middle Eastern country will continue to attain further successes in national development.

Referring to tensions in the Middle East, the President expressed his hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in Saudi Arabia and the region, while thanking the country for helping ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens and facilitating their evacuation transit through the nation.

The President called for upgrading the bilateral ties to a strategic level; expanding defense–security cooperation, especially defense industry and cybersecurity; and boosting economic links by opening markets and leveraging complementary strengths to serve the long-term development strategies of the two nations.

Highlighting Vietnam’s strategic location and developed port and logistics system, he proposed studying the establishment of a strategic crude oil reserve hub in Vietnam for Southeast Asia, serving storage, transshipment, and export of crude oil and petrochemical products across the region.

The President reaffirmed that, as a responsible member of the international community, Vietnam stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia and other partners to seek peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts and other conflicts in the region and coordinate closely with Saudi Arabia within peace frameworks to support the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The Ambassador pledged to foster stronger bilateral ties between the two nations, facilitate business cooperation, and help implement existing agreements while expressing Saudi Arabia’s readiness to support Vietnam in Halal industry development.

State President Luong Cuong (L) receives Jean-Francois Harvey, the Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming Jean-Francois Harvey, the first ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to Vietnam, President Cuong said Vietnam values Dominica’s role in the Caribbean and Latin America and hopes to strengthen the bilateral relationship and boost cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

He urged the Ambassador to work closely with Vietnam to further strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly by increasing high-level visits and exchanges among ministries and businesses, boosting still-modest trade, and supporting Vietnam’s engagement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides consider advancing legal frameworks to facilitate business and investment while enhancing coordination and mutual support at international organizations and multilateral forums.

For his part, Harvey affirmed the Dominican government’s regard for Vietnam’s role and standing in the region and the world. He pledged to do his utmost to further promote and expand cooperation with Vietnam across fields in the coming years.

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