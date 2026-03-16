International media spotlight Vietnam’s National Assembly election

Numerous international news agencies and media outlets covered Vietnam’s election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure, describing it as an important political event following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and taking place as the country continues to advance its socio-economic development goals in the new stage.

Media organisations from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, China, Russia, Cuba and Western countries carried reports on the event.

According to an article by Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama, the election is held as Vietnam continues to promote socio-economic development objectives and refine its policy system for a new development phase.

The article noted that the election is not only an opportunity for nearly 79 million voters nationwide to exercise their electoral rights and responsibilities, thereby selecting outstanding and deserving representatives who will convey their will and aspirations to the National Assembly and People’s Councils for the new tenure, but also a concrete step in implementing the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution in connection with the Party’s personnel work, involving the responsibilities of authorities at all levels and sectors.

The agency emphasised that the event takes place as Vietnam’s reform process, known as Doi moi, has achieved great and historically significant achievements across many aspects of social life after four decades. It also highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to streamline its organisational apparatus to make it more efficient and effective.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s The Star also published an article on Vietnam’s election, which is held every five years to select around 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term. According to the newspaper, the election is an important political event demonstrating the people’s right to mastery in choosing outstanding representatives who will convey their will and aspirations to the bodies of State power.

On the television channel Al Jazeera, images of vibrant banners and Vietnam’s red flags with yellow stars lining the streets of Hanoi vividly reflected the festive atmosphere of what is described as a “national festival”. The channel also quoted several voters as expressing expectations that the newly elected National Assembly deputies and people’s council members will continue to promote the country’s modernisation process, as Vietnam’s economy recorded positive growth over the past year and is implementing major reforms under the leadership of Party General Secretary To Lam.

Al Jazeera also cited Party chief To Lam as telling reporters shortly after casting his vote in Hanoi on the morning of March 15 that the election aims to choose the most prestigious people to continue leading the country in its development path.

China Central Television (CCTV) reports on Vietnam’s election. (Photo: VNA)

China's Xinhua News Agency highlighted the organisation, scale and political significance of the election, noting that nearly 79 million voters nationwide are casting ballots to elect about 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly, while also selecting representatives to People’s Councils at all levels for the new tenure.

Other international media outlets such as Russia’s Sputnik, China Central Television (CCTV), Cuba’s Prensa Latina and several Western news agencies also reported on Vietnam’s election day. They described it as a major political event in the country and conveyed the message of a “national festival”, noting that the election features a number of important innovations reflecting improvements in organisational work and implementation methods.

VNA