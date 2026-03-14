PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Thai Ambassador to Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromaya in Hanoi on Friday to discuss measures for promoting the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as cooperation in ensuring energy security for both sides.

The PM stressed that 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand (1976–2026), noting the two sides are actively coordinating to develop and implement an action plan for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026–30 period.

On the occasion, he conveyed an invitation from Party General Secretary To Lam to the King and Queen of Thailand to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a suitable time.

The Government leader highlighted that Thailand is one of Vietnam’s leading trade partners in ASEAN, proposing the two countries continue efforts to soon raise bilateral trade to US$25 billion in a more balanced and sustainable manner. This could be achieved through facilitating market access, further opening markets for each other’s goods, and limiting the application of trade barriers.

He underscored the vast potential for bilateral cooperation as well as their complementary advantages, suggesting the expansion of collaboration to new areas such as science–technology, digital transformation, the digital economy, innovation, and startup connectivity.

He also recommended promoting ties in green and sustainable growth, circular economy development, clean energy, and just energy transition, along with strengthening cooperation in culture, sports, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges to enhance cohesion and friendship. Meaningful activities should also be held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomes Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromaya in Hanoi on Friday. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the complex developments in the Middle East, PM Pham Minh Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s consistent stance of settling disputes through peaceful means. He welcomed the special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on the Middle East situation on Friday, calling on the member states to continue upholding solidarity to generate strength, enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit, and promoting dialogue to reinforce trust.

On energy security, the host leader shared concerns over the importance of ensuring aviation fuel supply for civil aviation, transport, tourism, and trade in the region. He therefore proposed that Thailand consider facilitating stable fuel supply for Vietnam’s civil aviation sector, thus contributing to socio-economic stability and development, as well as bilateral trade and tourism.

Agreeing with the PM’s proposals, the Thai Ambassador affirmed the need for the two countries to support each other amidst global challenges.

She noted that although Thailand is also facing difficulties in securing adequate domestic energy supply, it will continue contributing to joint efforts, particularly within ASEAN, to maintain regional energy stability.

Expressing her honour to serve as Thailand’s Ambassador to Vietnam, which she described as her second home, Sriphiromaya thanked the PM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other Vietnamese ministries and agencies for their support, pledging to work hard to further develop the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

VNA