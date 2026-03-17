Vietnam, China military medics offer free healthcare to border residents

Vietnamese and Chinese military medical teams provided healthcare services for border residents during the 10th Vietnam–China Border Defense Friendship Exchange in Quang Ninh Province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Military medical teams from both countries attend the opening ceremony of the healthcare program for border residents.

Within the framework of the exchange, military medical teams from both countries organized free medical examinations and treatment for residents in Hoanh Mo Commune of Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, and Dongxing City in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 17. The event took place at the Vietnam–China Friendship Cultural House in Hoanh Mo Commune.

Major General Tran Cong Truong, Deputy Director of the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Major General Tran Cong Truong, Deputy Director of the Military Medical Department under the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, said the healthcare program carried important political, social, and humanitarian significance. The initiative aimed to express gratitude for the support and assistance provided by local authorities and residents to the armed forces of both countries.

According to Major General Tran Cong Truong, the activity would further strengthen solidarity and friendship between the peoples and armed forces of Vietnam and China, particularly between the two countries’ military medical services.

Senior Colonel Xiao Yan, Director of Hospital 924 (China), delivers remarks at the event.

Senior Colonel Xiao Yan, Director of Hospital 924 of China, expressed his pleasure at working alongside the medical teams of the Vietnam People’s Army in implementing what he described as a highly meaningful humanitarian program. He noted that providing free medical care for border residents served as a vivid demonstration of the two countries’ shared commitment to building a Vietnam–China community with a shared future of strategic significance. The initiative also represented a practical step toward deepening cooperation and friendly exchanges between the two militaries.

A large number of residents from border areas take part in the healthcare program.

Functional forces guide residents through procedures for medical examinations.

Following the opening ceremony, military doctors from both sides conducted health check-ups for local residents at the Vietnam–China Friendship Cultural House. Medical personnel carried out general examinations, provided health consultations, and offered guidance on disease prevention and appropriate treatment methods.

After the examinations, residents received medical advice, free medicines, and instructions on proper drug use.

Military medical teams from both countries conduct medical examinations for residents in border areas.

Military medical teams from Vietnam and China provide medical check-ups for local residents.

As part of the broader series of activities marking the 10th Vietnam–China Border Defense Friendship Exchange, the Vietnam Border Guard Command, in coordination with local authorities, presented 100 scholarships to students and donated 50 breeding cows to disadvantaged households in the border areas of Quang Ninh Province on March 16. The initiative aimed to encourage and support students participating in the program “Helping Children Get to School – Foster Children of the Border Guards,” as well as other disadvantaged children striving to pursue their studies, while also assisting impoverished households in the border region. The program helps strengthen solidarity between the military and the people, contributing to the building of a peaceful border characterized by friendship, cooperation, and development.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan