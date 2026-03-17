Vietnamese PM holds phone talks with Angolan President

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) holds a telephone conversation with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco discussed measures for enhancing the two countries' relations, including energy cooperation, and international issues of common concern during their phone talks on March 16.

During the talks, PM Pham Minh Chinh said he is pleased to speak with the Angolan leader following their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa last November. He conveyed greetings and an invitation from Party General Secretary To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders, inviting President Lourenco and other high-ranking leaders of Angola to visit Vietnam in the near future.

The Vietnamese Government leader congratulated Angola on its successful chairmanship of the African Union (AU) in 2025, expressing his belief that with its prestige, Angola will continue to play an active role in promoting peace and stability in the region, laying a solid foundation for Africa to advance integration and achieve prosperous development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh voiced deep concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting its serious impacts on the global economy, including Vietnam. In this context, he said, countries outside the conflict zone but still affected by its impacts, such as Vietnam and Angola, need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation in order to mobilise resources and overcome common challenges.

Based on the two countries' traditional friendship, fraternal solidarity, equal partnership and mutual trust, he suggested Angola provide additional crude oil and gas supplies for Vietnam. He also proposed closer coordination in accelerating the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas cooperation between the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) and Sonangol E&P of Angola, as well as in facilitating oil and gas exploitation activities involving Vietnam's Xuan Thien Group.

Regarding bilateral relations, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the two sides to maintain close coordination to fruitfully carry out in the commitments and agreements reached during the state visit to Angola by President Luong Cuong in August 2025, especially in trade, investment, agriculture, mining and energy security, helping raise bilateral trade to US$1 billion soon, in line with the joint statement on orientations for developing Vietnam – Angola relations in the new period.

He suggested that the countries further promote the implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Committee and the political consultation between the two foreign ministries. They should also speed up negotiations so as to sign an agreement on investment promotion and protection, and another on double taxation avoidance.

The Vietnamese leader expressed the hope that Angola, with its influence within the AU, will support Vietnam in strengthening substantive cooperation with the bloc, particularly in priority areas under the AU Agenda 2063, including peacekeeping operations, agriculture, health care, education and digital transformation. He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to support Angola in enhancing its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

For his part, President Lourenco reaffirmed Angola’s high regard for the sound friendship and fruitful cooperation with Vietnam, saying that his country is willing to explore new opportunities for cooperation between the two economies.

He noted that following activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart to prepare for a visit by a high-ranking Angolan leader to Vietnam in the coming time.

The President expressed his hope that the two countries will further promote exchanges between their governments and businesses to deepen multifaceted cooperation and effectively implement the agreements reached by their leaders.

The Angolan leader agreed with PM Pham Minh Chinh’s assessment of the Middle East situation, stressing that affected countries should enhance coordination to mitigate its negative impacts.

Sharing Vietnam’s concerns over challenges to ensuring energy security amid the current context, he agreed with PM Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal to further strengthen energy cooperation between the two countries in the time to come.

VNA