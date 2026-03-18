Vietnamese, Chinese ministers co-chair border defense friendship exchange

On the morning of March 18, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense of Vietnam, received Chinese Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun, commencing the 10th Vietnam–China Border Defense Friendship Exchange.

General Phan Van Giang and the Vietnamese delegation perform a flag salute ceremony at land border marker No. 1369 (2) at Mong Cai International Border Gate. (Photo: SGGP)

Before the official welcome ceremony at Mong Cai International Border Gate, General Phan Van Giang and the Vietnamese delegation performed a flag salute ceremony at land border marker No. 1369 (2) at Mong Cai International Border Gate, reaffirming respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Bac Luan 1 Bridge, in front of Mong Cai International Border Gate, General Phan Van Giang extended a warm welcome to Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun and the Chinese delegation to Vietnam for the exchange activities.

Following the ceremony, the two ministers jointly planted friendship trees within the premises of Mong Cai International Border Gate and posed for commemorative photos with delegates from both sides.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense of Vietnam (L), receives Chinese Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense of Vietnam (R), and Chinese Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

After the welcome ceremony, General Phan Van Giang and Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun, together with delegations from both countries, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hai Son Commune Health Station in Quang Ninh Province. The project comprises a two-storey facility with a total floor area of 2,450 square meters, including 32 rooms equipped with comprehensive functional areas such as general medical examination and treatment, administrative offices, and supporting technical infrastructure.

The facility is of particular significance in providing healthcare services, medical examinations, and treatment for officials, armed forces, and residents in the area. The total investment is estimated at VND52 billion (US$1.8 million), funded by the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam.

Subsequently, the two ministers visited Tran Phu High School in Mong Cai 2 Ward, Quang Ninh Province. On this occasion, they presented meaningful gifts to the school and toured newly equipped classrooms furnished with computers donated by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense of Vietnam (R), and Chinese Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun plant friendship trees within the premises of Mong Cai International Border Gate. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang (R) and Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Hai Son Commune Health Station. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang and Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun, together with delegates, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Hai Son Commune Health Station. (Photo: SGGP)

Two ministers of the two countries offer gifts to Tran Phu High School. (Photo: SGGP)

The two defense ministers visit the computer room of Tran Phu High School. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh