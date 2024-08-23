VUSTA to honors 135 outstanding scientists

This morning, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) announced the program to honor exemplary scientists and technology intellectuals in 2024 in Hanoi.

At VUSTA's press conference about the ceremony to honor scientists

These distinguished individuals have made significant contributions to scientific research and technological advancements, and their achievements are being recognized by society.

The Party and State leaders have taken heed of honoring outstanding scientists who are responsible for disseminating scientific knowledge to the public, providing critical advice on policies, and contributing to the development of the country.

Activities to honor scientists demonstrate the Party and State’s attention, appreciation, and recognition of intellectuals as well as acknowledge individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country’s economic, and social development, national defense, security, and the specific development of VUSTA.

This activity has contributed to raising awareness among various levels, sectors, and society about the role of scientific and technological intellectuals. It also recognizes the significant contributions of the VUSTA system to the nation’s growth.

Some 135 scientists are working in research institutes, universities, businesses, and agencies across various fields, localities, and organizations within the VUSTA system. They have at least 10 years of experience with good scientific reputation, significant practical contributions, and influence on the development of their respective sectors and institutions. These individuals are recognized by society, nominated by relevant authorities, and introduced by VUSTA-affiliated units.

Among the 135 outstanding intellectuals honored in this round, there are 3 Labor Heroes, 14 women, and 121 men.

Notably, amongst selected scientists are Professor Trinh Van Tu - former Vice Chairman of VUSTA and Professor Dang Huu - former Minister of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Environment (now the Ministry of Science and Technology). These accomplished intellectuals have made outstanding contributions to scientific and technological activities and have actively promoted intellectual engagement.

The exceptional ceremony to celebrate outstanding scientists will take place on August 28 in Hanoi.

By Tran Binh – Translated By Dan Thuy