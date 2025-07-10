iTech Expo 2025 highlights range of applied core technologies

The International Technology Exhibition (iTech Expo 2025) opened in Quang Trung Software City, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 9. The event will run until July 11.

The International Technology Exhibition (iTech Expo 2025) opened in Quang Trung Software City, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 9. (Photo: SGGP)

iTech Expo 2025 brings together participants from 10 countries, with 120 domestic and international tech companies showcasing a wide range of applied technologies, including AI, IoT, Big Data, drones, robotics, and Holobox systems.

This year, the organizers, including the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association and its partners, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, also organized a digital transformation consultation program for 168 wards and communes in the city and neighboring provinces. The program offered digital solutions across five core areas consisting of public administration and population management; local economic development; infrastructure, urban and environmental management; culture, education, and healthcare; and agriculture and rural development.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

A range of applied core technologies showcased at iTech Expo 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, iTech Expo 2025 is not only a showcase for technological products but also a forum for sharing knowledge and experience on emerging technology trends such as artificial intelligence, big data, automation, and green technologies.

Regarding the digital transformation consultancy program, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology not only provides immediate solutions but also aims to build a synchronous and modern digital management platform at the grassroots level, contributing to the city’s sustainable development.

By Bui Tuan, Thien Phat—Translated by Kim Khanh