VNeID now used for traffic stops in Vietnam

VNeID integration, allowed as of July 1, 2024 thanks to Circular No.28, streamlines traffic police procedures and ensures effective traffic law enforcement.



Effective July 1, 2024, Circular No. 28, amending and supplementing a number of provisions of Circular No. 32 and Circular No. 24, has simplified traffic police duties, powers, procedures, and content for patrolling, controlling, and handling traffic violations.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security informed that according to the new circular, citizens can now present information related to the driver and vehicle for inspection and violation handling by traffic police officers through the national identification application (VNeID).

During the processing, if the violator presents the documents via VNeID, the authorities will temporarily hold the documents of the violating vehicle owner electronically (for documents that have been updated on VNeID).

Once the documents are temporarily held, the authorized personnel will update necessary information about the seizure of those documents on VNeID so that the violator and the vehicle owner (for the vehicle owner's documents) are informed.

Regarding these new regulations, concerns have been raised about how to prevent violators from continuing to use physical documents when their documents are temporarily held on VNeID.

In response, the Traffic Police Department shared that when documents are temporarily held electronically, traffic police officers will enter the data into the system to display information about the temporary hold of those documents and for how long. Therefore, using physical documents in the future will be ineffective as the traffic police will check the system during inspections.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam