VNeID having technical problems addressed to better serve citizens

The e-identification application VNeID, launched by the Public Security Ministry for 1 year, helps functional agencies to manage citizen data on the digital platform. However, certain technical issues have left a negative impression on the public.



Upgrading to level 2 in VNeID, Nguyen Thi Nhu Quynh from Ha Dong District of Hanoi has still been unable to integrate her citizen documents into the app. Since July, she has tried multiple times to add her vehicle registration certificate into VNeID, but repeatedly received the ‘failure’ result as the system cannot find corresponding data. Neither has she been able to add any dependent person to the list.

Another problem is the inconvenience to the senior, who are usually afraid of manipulating technology. 65-year-old Nguyen Thi Thang from Thanh Son District of Phu Tho Province shared that even though the police force in her commune had wholeheartedly instructed her how to operate the app, she still felt rather frustrated, and thus opting for the hard copy of her identification papers in transactions.

Yet another issue comes from trouble during the registration process of a VNeID account (password, issues when signing in with a new device). When actually displaying personal information via this app to the traffic police, many citizens are still asked to present the hard copy as well.

Nguyen Tam Hoang from Nghe An Province suggested that VNeID should allow users to integrate their citizen documents as well as their driving license, special medical insurance card issued by the police or military, the back of the citizen ID card, plus other authentication methods besides fingerprint.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that many airports in the country have applied authentication via VNeID with level 2 for passengers in domestic flights. Nevertheless, the proportion of people choosing this method is not high owing to unstable or weak phone signal for Internet access, trouble operating the app among the elderly.

Discussing solutions for the above problems, Director Nguyen Thanh Vinh of the Center for National Population Database (under the Police Department for Administrative Management and Social Order – C06) said that level 2 of an e-identification account can display information of integrated citizen documents so that competent authorities can compare when performing transactions that require those papers.

The Public Security Ministry is working with relevant units to complete necessary policies and instructive documents in accordance with reality. Director Vinh shared that there is going to be a pilot in certain provinces and cities for the use of VNeID to display information of a driving license instead of presenting the hard version.

As to the unsuccessful integration of either a driving license or vehicle registration certificate into the app, Director Vinh explained that this is because the issuance unit of these papers (the Transport Ministry) has not updated necessary information in the system, or the provided information does not match any piece in the National Population Database. The Public Security Ministry will cooperate with the Transport Ministry to clean data and gradually amend the situation.

Regarding trouble in the registration process for a VNeID account, Head of C06 Nguyen Quoc Hung stated that the number of new accounts wishing to activate is quite large; therefore, in certain peak time like 19:00 – 22:00 pm, the system is rather slow in response. Also, there might be mistakes from users as their input information is not precise for integration.