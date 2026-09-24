Digital transformation accelerated toward modern, transparent digital finance

On September 24 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Finance held the 2026 Digital Finance Workshop and Exhibition on state budget management called “Vietnam Digital Finance 2026 – VDF-2026."

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event theme is "Building a Smart, Secure, Connected, and Sustainable Digital Finance Ecosystem.”

According to a representative of the Ministry of Finance, the Party, State, Government, and Prime Minister have issued a number of important directives on digital transformation in recent years, with the goal of building a digital government, digital economy, digital society, and digital citizens.

Digital transformation is entering a new phase of development, driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, and digital platforms. These technologies are becoming important drivers of economic growth, enhanced competitiveness, and the modernization of public governance.

The Ministry of Finance is accelerating digital transformation toward a modern, transparent, and efficient financial system, with data serving as the foundation for governance and decision-making. Sectors including taxation, customs, the State Treasury, securities, reserves, enterprises, statistics, and social insurance are stepping up the application of AI, big data, cloud computing, and digital technologies.

Colonel Ha Nam Trung, Deputy Director of the National Data Center, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 20, 2025, the Ministry of Finance issued Decision No. 3546/QD-BTC on its Digital Transformation Strategy through 2030. The strategy aims to build a modern, transparent, efficient, and highly adaptive financial sector underpinned by digital technologies and data.

Under the strategy, 100 percent of specialized databases are to be established, updated, connected, shared, and integrated into the National Financial Database; 100 percent of eligible administrative procedures are to be provided as fully online public services; and 100 percent of administrative procedure dossiers and processing results are to be digitized. At the same time, all databases are targeted to reach Level 4, while 90 percent are expected to reach Level 5 in data governance maturity.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Ha Nam Trung, Deputy Director of the National Data Center under the Ministry of Public Security, emphasized that data, digital technologies, and AI are playing an increasingly important role in competitiveness and economic productivity. The digital finance ecosystem needs to move beyond digitization toward data-driven operations and decision-making, he said.

In the coming time, the National Data Center will coordinate with ministries, sectors, financial institutions, banks, and businesses to promote the standardization, cleansing, connectivity, sharing, and utilization of data in support of management, administration, and the development of digital financial services.

By Nguyen Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh