VIFC-HCMC, ACCA join hands to develop int’l-standard financial workforce

The Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) has partnered with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to accelerate the development of world-class financial talent and bolster sustainable finance.

Speakers take part in the discussion during the forum’s first session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), hosted the “ACCA - VIFC Forum 2026” on the morning of September 17 to address workforce development, global reporting standards, and sustainable finance.

The forum lays the groundwork for expanded cooperation between the two organizations, leading toward joint training initiatives with the VIFC Academy to elevate professional competencies and align local talent with international professional benchmarks.

Ms. Helen Brand OBE, Chief Executive of ACCA, noted that Vietnam stands at a pivotal moment as it integrates more deeply into the global economy and financial ecosystem. She emphasized that international standards reinforce transparency, comparability, and the overall quality of data—essential elements for informing decisions across investors, regulators, and broader markets.

According to the Chief Executive of ACCA, the association will continue partnering with VIFC-HCMC to deliver financial talent development and specialized training programs, contributing directly to the center's emerging ecosystem.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice President of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Agency, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice President of the VIFC-HCMC Executive Agency, stated that Ho Chi Minh City aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized financial hub connecting global capital with Vietnam’s development trajectory.

To achieve this vision, VIFC-HCMC is focusing on investment funds, international bonds, financial technology (fintech), commodity exchanges, and specialized niches such as aviation and maritime finance—a roadmap in which high-caliber human resources play a central role.

“We want Vietnamese experts to stand shoulder to shoulder with their global peers, building trust through professional competence and integrity,” Mr. Huan emphasized.

Ms. Alex Smith, British Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed the UK’s commitment to partnering with Vietnam to expand financial inclusion, drive the green transition, and support the establishment of a robust legal framework for the Vietnam International Financial Center. She underscored that human capital remains the core competitive advantage, expressing strong confidence in ACCA's continued partnership with the center.

The forum featured two panel sessions. The first focused on corporate governance, financial reporting, international standards such as IFRS and IAS, and the growing demands for transparency and disclosure. The second session addressed ESG, sustainable finance, sustainability reporting, green finance, and how standardized disclosure frameworks can help businesses unlock access to international capital markets.

On the sidelines of the forum, the VIFC-HCMC Executive Agency and ACCA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on human capital development, professional training, international knowledge sharing, and the capacity building of VIFC-HCMC’s financial services ecosystem.

By Thanh Dung—Translated by Kim Khanh