VN determinedly attracts all possible resources for science-technology growth

Vietnam’s new resolution removes financial and legal hurdles for scientists, allowing risk-taking and streamlined funding, aiming to boost innovation and digital transformation, paving the way for a knowledge-based economy.



Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 by the 15th National Assembly explicitly endorses risk tolerance in scientific research and technological development. Consequently, organizations and individuals engaged in research and development activities are absolved of civil liability for damages to the State during the execution of publicly funded science and technology (S&T) projects, provided that they have adhered to all related procedures and regulations throughout the project lifecycle.

Furthermore, lead organizations executing state-funded S&T projects, having fully complied with S&T task management regulations and adhered to the research process and content as outlined in the project proposal, are not obligated to reimburse expended funds in the event of unforeseen outcomes. S&T tasks conducted on a contract expenditure basis toward an end-product, require a commitment from the lead organization regarding the project’s key quality indicators.

These provisions are widely perceived as a significant liberalization of current scientific research and technological development activities, particularly for fundamental research and state-mandated, publicly funded S&T ones. The historical burden of “acceptance and settlement” has been a persistent obstacle for scientists, with many resorting to the “falsification and fabrication” of documentation to legitimize research expenditures, an open secret necessitated by rigid regulatory constraints.

The introduction of this resolution, with its novel, unambiguous provisions aligned with contemporary S&T practices and international norms, empowers Vietnamese scientists to dedicate their efforts to research and development without the encumbrance of administrative burdens related to financial settlement.

Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 also introduces new regulations concerning assets resulting from state-funded S&T projects; bid designation for procurement related to projects, information technology service contracts, and digital transformation; the utilization of central budget funds for shared digital platforms; tax exemptions and reductions for scientific research income; prioritized investment in strategic technologies; regulated testing of novel technologies by private enterprises; and the management of S&T development funds.

In the event of conflicting regulations between this resolution and other national laws or resolutions, the provisions of this resolution shall prevail. If other legal instruments stipulate more favorable mechanisms or policies, beneficiaries may opt for the most advantageous provisions.

With its innovative and highly implementable provisions, National Assembly Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 aims to redress a range of existing challenges within Vietnam’s S&T sector. This represents a pivotal institutional reform in S&T, innovation, and digital transformation, aligning with the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

This will create new momentum, particularly in attracting public and private sector resources, both domestic and international, for scientific research and technological development. Practical evidence affirms that a robust scientific foundation, underpinned by cutting-edge technologies, is indispensable for the establishment of a knowledge-driven and technologically advanced economy.

This represents a developmental route experienced by all advanced nations. For Vietnam, the prioritization of resources and mechanisms for S&T development, with a strategic focus on leapfrogging and mastering advanced technologies, is an imperative for national power.

S&T, innovation, and digital transformation are not merely foundational elements, but also the driving forces and instruments for Vietnam’s transformative leap into a new era, facilitating the attainment of national development objectives for 2030 and 2045.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam