VINASA announces top 10 outstanding digital tech businesses

This morning, the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) held a ceremony in Hanoi to announce the Top 10 outstanding Digital Technology Enterprises in Vietnam 2023.

The top 10 outstanding Digital Technology Enterprises’ total revenue in 2022 reached more than US$7 billion, accounting for 43.75 percent of the total revenue of Vietnam's software and IT services industry, with a total number of 136,000 employees.

The program of Top 10 Excellent Digital Technology Enterprises in Vietnam 2023 has been organized annually by VINASA since 2014. Up to now, the program has honored businesses in Vietnam's ICT industry in each field, and introduced them to domestic and international partners and customers.

In 2013, the IT industry's revenue reached nearly $34 billion offering employment for a total of 440,000 employees in 13,800 businesses. Of $34 billion, the software and IT services industry then contributed $2.8 billion in revenue, with 160,000 programmers in more than 11,500 businesses. The industry has not only met the needs of domestic IT applications but also initially written its name on the world IT map.

After 10 years, the IT industry's indexes have increased 5 times. Total industry revenue reached $148 billion with 1.3 million employees. Software and IT services revenue reached nearly $16 billion, an increase of nearly 6 times, and software and service exports reached over $5 billion. The number of digital technology enterprises is 75,000 enterprises.

Businesses in this group are present in over 20 countries, with tens of thousands of employees, implementing digital transformation for businesses on the world's Fortune 500 list, such as Airbus, Boeing, Unilever, and Hitachi; plus, they are partners of the largest technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS.

