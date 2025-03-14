Vietnam’s Youth Union pushes for digital literacy, research excellence

Vietnam’s Youth Union is prioritizing digital literacy and scientific research through initiatives like research groups and AI-integrated education, aiming to empower youth and drive national development.

Young people are developing useful applications for digital transformation

These are the goals set forth at yesterday’s “Youth Voice – Youth Union Action” forum, convened by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Central Committee) and connecting with over 2,000 domestic and international nodes. Numerous young individuals offered strategic recommendations to empower the Youth Union and its members to effectively fulfill their missions within the evolving developmental context.

A paramount concern articulated by the youthful participants was the pioneer role of Vietnamese youth in the implementation of Resolution No.57 by the Politburo about transformative strategies for the advancement of science-technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Driven by a profound commitment to this imperative, Dr Khuc The Anh, a faculty member at the National Economics University, advocated for the immediate formation of high-performing research groups. These groups would serve as gathering points for researchers, experts, and students of exceptional capabilities, distinguished by their significant achievements in the domains of science and technology.

Formal recognition of these groups by educational, research, or governmental entities should be established upon the scholarly merits of their research outputs, the volume of peer-reviewed publications in prestigious journals, and their tangible contributions to societal progress.

Proposing solutions to this matter, Dr Khuc The Anh suggested building financial support mechanisms by creating a research fund specifically for young lecturers and students, prioritizing projects related to digital transformation and breakthrough technology.

Agreeing with this view, Dr Pham Huy Hieu – nominee for the Outstanding Young Vietnamese 2024 – also proposed establishing a specialized fund for young scientists under 35 years old, to encourage the development of breakthrough ideas in key areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, renewable energy, smart healthcare, and digital transformation.

Responding to the above proposals, First Secretary of the Central Committee Bui Quang Huy affirmed that the Central Committee will strengthen the connection of young scientists and young talents and offer an environment for them to contribute to the country.

In the near future, the Central Committee will pay more attention to supporting access to resources, acting as a bridge between young scientists and management agencies, helping to simplify administrative procedures to access resources more easily, as this is currently a major obstacle. The Central Committee will also absorb and study the establishment of a fund to ensure the provisions of the law.

At the forum, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Ngo Van Cuong said that implementing Resolution 18, the Central Committee has focused on rearranging the agencies of its organizational structure from 35 to 14 affiliated units.

The Secretariat of the Central Committee has guided provincial and city youth unions in streamlining their apparatus and arranging their organizational structure in the direction of focusing on the grassroots level, closely connected with union members.

Currently, the Youth Union officials are facing the challenge of increasing workload as the area is larger and there are more union members. In that context, digital transformation will be the key for union officials to manage scientifically and quickly grasp information about union members and other youth. Currently, union organizations are building a database of union members, connecting by region, and combining the use of social networks to organize appropriate activities.

First Secretary Bui Quang Huy said that the Central Committee identifies the “Digital Literacy for the Public” movement as a strategic and urgent mission to implement Politburo Resolution 57 on breakthrough development of science and technology.

In 2025, this content will be the focus of high-point implementation during the Youth Month and the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, including propaganda activities to raise awareness for people and union members, along with establishing “Digital Literacy for the Public” teams led by young people and organizing “Digital Literacy for the Public” classes.

In particular, in response to General Secretary To Lam’s article on “Lifelong Learning”, the Central Committee is continuing to build free digitized learning systems and integrate the Union’s artificial intelligence (AI). This is a way for young people in islands or mountainous areas to access technological knowledge on par with urban areas.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thanh Tam