Vietnam's trade surplus reaches US$4.72 billion in Jan-Feb

Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)



In the period, the country's total import-export turnover is estimated at $113.96 billion, up 18.6 percent year-on-year.



Specifically, exports are estimated at $24.8 billion in February, down 28.1 percent month-on-month, and 5 percent year-on-year; and at $59.34 billion in the first two months, up 19.2 percent year-on-year.



There are 11 commodities that recorded an export value of over $1 billion each, accounting for 75.1 percent of the total export revenue. Notably, four commodities see their export value surpassing $5 billion.



Meanwhile, imports are estimated at $23.72 billion in February, down 23.2 percent month-on-month, and at $54.62 billion in the first two months, up 18 percent year-on-year.



The US was Vietnam's largest export market in the period, with an estimated turnover of $17.4 billion, up 33.7 percent year-on-year, while China was the country's biggest import market with an estimated turnover of $20.9 billion, up 49.7 percent year-on-year.

VNA