Vietnam’s top leader wraps up state visit to Cuba

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Havana on September 27 afternoon (local time), concluding a three-day state visit to Cuba.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez bids farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse at José Martí International Airport in Havana (Photo: VNA)

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez; Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and standing member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee; and many other leaders of the Cuban Party and State were present at José Marti International Airport to bid farewell to the Vietnamese delegation.

During the visit, the Vietnamese leader held talks, meetings, and high-level interactions with leaders of the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba. He also engaged in several activities to strengthen the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Cuba.

The leaders of Vietnam and Cuba showed determination to continue developing the two countries’ traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation to a new level that is more comprehensive, substantive, effective, and sustainable in the spirit of companionship, and mutual cooperation and development for socialism building, for the interests of the people of both countries, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in each region and around the world.

During the visit, on behalf of leaders of the Party and State of Cuba, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez chaired a ceremony presenting the Order of José Martí to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. The order, the highest honour of the Cuban Party and State, was granted in recognition of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s contributions to the development of the solidarity, friendship, and faithful relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

At talks and meetings, both sides underlined the historic significance of solidarity, special and loyal friendship between the people of Vietnam and Cuba.

Also on the occasion of the state visit to Cuba, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam laid a wreath at the monument of President Ho Chi Minh in the park named after him in Havana.

