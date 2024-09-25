Vietnam’s top leader addresses General Debate of UNGA's 79th session

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered a speech with a powerful and comprehensive message about strengthening multilateralism at the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s 79th session.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered a speech with a powerful and comprehensive message about strengthening multilateralism, acting together to build a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sustainable future for all citizens at the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s 79th session in New York on September 24 (local time).

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The event, themed “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and humanity for today and future generations”, drew 155 heads of state and government from UN member countries, along with leaders from global and regional organisations.

In his speech, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said the world is undergoing transformative changes of historic significance. Although peace, cooperation and development remain the dominant trends, they are facing new and more serious challenges. Strategic competition among major powers is becoming broader, fiercer and more confrontational.

Political disputes, conflicts and security environment intensify. Survival and development space narrows. Risks of conflict, new hot spots, arm race, tension, confrontation and direct clashes increase. Non-traditional security challenges are hindering efforts for human development.

“These unprecedented challenges to peace, cooperation, sustainable development and human dignity affect this generation and the next. They compel us to unite, act and work together, upholding the role of international institutions, foremost among them the United Nations, regional organisations, including ASEAN, to achieve the ultimate goal of ending war, abolishing all forms of oppression, exploitation, building peace and creating a better world to bring happiness to all humankind”, he said.

Sharing Vietnam’s vision for a more peaceful, stable, cooperative, prosperous and sustainable future for everyone, he said as peace and stability are the foundation of a prosperous future; all states, particularly the major powers, must promote the observance of international law and the UN Charter, act responsibly, fulfill their commitments, contribute to the common work of the international community; tirelessly strengthen solidarity, sincerity and trust; uphold dialogue, and eliminate confrontation.

According to him, very resource must be effectively unleashed, marshaled, and utilised for development, Priority must be given to resources where they are most needed for implementing the SDGs, with particular attention to assisting developing and less-developed countries, especially through preferential loans, transfer of advanced technologies, investment and trade facilitation, and debt relief for poor countries.

He called for urgently creating smart global governance frameworks with long-term vision for science and technology, particularly emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). “This will ensure we make progress and enjoy the benefits of these technologies, while actively preventing and repelling threats to peace, sustainable development and humanity”.

In his view, it is necessary to adopt innovative thinking to build a transformative future across all sectors, focusing on digital transformation, green transition, and global governance transformation. Reforming multilateral mechanisms, especially the UN system and international financial and monetary institutions, must ensure better representation, equity and transparency.

"People should be the center, goal and driver of all policies and actions at all levels. Investment should focus on the holistic development of the youth, enriching their knowledge and culture, grounded in shared values and a sense of responsibility and contribution," he noted.

VNA