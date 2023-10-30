Vietnam's largest liquefied natural gas warehouse inaugurated

PetroVietnam Gas JSC. (PV GAS) yesterday held an opening ceremony in Cai Mep Industrial Park (Phu My Town of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province) for Thi Vai LNG 1 MMTPA – the first stage.



The project of Thi Vai Liquefied National Gas (LNG) warehouse – 1 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) is invested by PV GAS with the total capital of nearly US$300 million. The construction began in October 2019 on a surface area of about 5ha.

After four years, the first stage of the Vietnam’s largest and most modern LNG warehouse was completed. Its port can accommodate LNG ships of up to 100,000 DWT. Its tank has a storage capacity of 180,000m3 and an average gas loading capacity of 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

It is expected that when the second stage is finished in 2027, the gas loading capacity will increase by three times to satisfy the demands in the Southern region.

In the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang expressed his joy when welcoming such an important structure in the oil industry, thereby officially writing the name of Vietnam on the global LNG map and moving further towards using green and clean energy.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that according to the 8th Electricity Planning, by 2030, the total LNG power harnessing will have been 22,400MW, accounting for about 15 percent of the total capacity of the electricity industry.

However, at the moment, Vietnam has only one LNG warehouse with a capacity of 1 million tonnes a year. Hence, to develop LNG power, he proposed that Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) should cooperate with its partners to accelerate investment and construction so that LNG projects can soon come into operation and the national goals on LNG growth can be fulfilled.