Vietnam’s GDP growth reaches 4.24 percent in first 9 months of 2023

This morning, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam said that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first 9 months of 2023 saw a year-on-year increase of 4.24 percent.

Moreover, the office announced the third quarter's GDP was estimated to increase by 5.33 percent over the same period last year.

Although this result is only higher than the growth rate of the same period in 2020 and 2021 during the period 2011-2023, it has shown the country’s achievement.

Contributing to the country's total added value of the economy in the first 9 months of 2023, the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors increased by 3.43 percent while the industrial and construction sector surged by 2.41 percent.

Noticeably, the processing and manufacturing industry soared by 1.98 percent, the lowest growth rate compared to the same period of years in the period 2011-2023. The service sector climbed by 6.32 percent with the growth of some service sectors such as wholesale and retail services; transportation and warehousing industry; finance, banking and insurance; and accommodation and food services.

Also according to the national statistics agency, nine-month state budget revenue is estimated to decrease by 8.3 percent over the same period last year, while expenditure is estimated to increase by 14.1 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI) in September went up by 1.08 percent compared to the previous month. There was a year-on-year CPI increase of 3.66 percent. Average CPI in the third quarter rose by 2.89 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022. Generally, CPI in the first 9 months of this year increased by 3.16 percent over the same period last year while core inflation leaped by 4.49 percent.