Vietnam’s frozen durian exports to China could reach US$300 million in 2024

Vietnam could earn US$300 million from shipping frozen durian to China on the back of the signed protocol on plant quarantine requirements for the product between the two sides.

Director of the Plant Protection Department (PPD) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Huynh Tan Dat made a statement on September 19.

At an online conference to popularise frozen durian export regulations, Dat said the product could be exported by land, air, and sea.

Although frozen durian products boast huge export potential, enterprises will face challenges regarding food safety requirements, packaging, origin traceability, and processes to control food safety and hygiene, he said, stressing they need to improve their freezing technology, product quality, traceability system, as well as that to control the production process of frozen durian.

Dat ordered competent agencies of the department to continue providing technical support and training for localities, associations, cultivation areas, packaging facilities, and exporters while working closely with the General Administration of Customs of China to settle arising issues in a timely manner.

The Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development must work to raise public awareness of China’s regulations on frozen durian import, while localities must step up inspection to promptly detect any violation of plant protection and food safety regulations in production and packaging.

Meanwhile, exporters, packaging facilities, and producers must meticulously study China’s regulation, and strictly comply with the requirements under the protocol, develop substantive chains that link growing areas, packaging facilities, and exporters, and build a traceability system, he added.

Vietnam’s frozen durian products allowed to be exported to China include whole durian, mashed durian, and durian flesh.

Durian is frozen at the temperature of -35°C or lower for at least one hour until the core temperature reaches -18°C or lower, which is maintained throughout the storage and transport process in accordance with the Code of Practice for the Processing and Handling of Quick Frozen Foods.

Last year, China spent some US$6.7 billion importing fresh durian, and US$1 billion purchasing frozen durian from Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam now has around 150,000 hectares of durian, harvesting the tropical fruit all year round. Furthermore, it holds a competitive edge over its regional rivals regarding logistic costs.

The country’s durian exports this year may surpass US$3 billion.

