Business

Vietnam’s exports to UK gain average annual growth rate of 9.4 percent

SGGP

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday hosted a conference, themed  “Export to the UK market - strategies and ways to find information”.

The conference took place in the capital city of Hanoi.

At the conference, the experts considered that after three years of implementing the United Kingdom - Vietnam - Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), the bilateral trade has recorded strong growth under the context of difficulties in the global economy.

SXCN.jpg

Representative of the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vu Viet Thanh informed that the two-way trade between the two countries gained a growth of 8.9 percent in average annually.

Of which, exports of Vietnam to the UK surged 9.4 percent thanks to the UKVFTA.

Vietnam's main export products to the UK were textiles, footwear, machinery and seafood with growth rates of from 12 percent to 19 percent.

Seafood such as shrimp and pangasius have benefited greatly from the zero percent import tax, with shrimp accounting for 70 percent of seafood exports to the UK, while pangasius accounting for 20 percent.

Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Nguyen Hoai Nam said that the UKVFTA’s advantages have motivated Vietnamese enterprises to expand their business activities in the UK.

The rate of utilizing incentives following certificates of origin has reached over 30 percent.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

exports of Vietnam to the UK Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers the United Kingdom - Vietnam - Free Trade Agreement

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn