Vietnamese women’s union in Hungary praised for contributions to community

The Vietnamese Women’s Union in Hungary has been praised for its contributions to the Vietnamese community in the host country over the past 20 years.

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao presents certificates of merit to members of the Vietnamese women's union in Hungary for their contributions to its activities. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a ceremony held on June 23 to mark the 20th founding anniversary of the union, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao affirmed that the union is an indispensable part of the activities of the Vietnamese community in Hungary. The union established itself a very good reputation with the Hungarian administration and society, and has many initiatives in promoting the image of Vietnam.

In her congratulatory letter, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, praised the union's positive contributions to community connectivity over the past 20 years with many exciting and effective activities.

It has effectively connected its members and associations not only in the host country but also in Europe, helping to enhance the image and reputation of Vietnamese women abroad in particular and the Vietnamese community in general.

On this occasion, the union and its President Phan Bich Thien, were awarded Certificates of merit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the celebration, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao also presented Certificates of merit to the union's members who have made positive contributions to its activities.

VNA