Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack heading back home

The three Vietnamese sailors surviving a missile attack on True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6 are set to arrive in Hanoi on March 14.

The three sailors and a staff from the Vietnamese embassy in Cairo at the Djibouti airport on March 13. (Photo: VNA)

The sailors, departing Djibouti airport on March 13, are Pham Van Thanh, born in 1985 from the northern port city of Hai Phong; Nguyen Van Tao, born in 1988 from the northern province of Hai Duong; and Phung Van An, born in 1991 from the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Meanwhile, the remains of Dang Duy Kien, who was killed the attack, will be repatriated as soon as possible, pending the completion of necessary procedures, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cairo said.

Since the incident occurred, it has kept a close watch on the situation, directly communicated with and given encouragement to the sailors. It also dispatched consular personnel to Djibouti to visit and support the sailors, while coordinating with relevant authorities there and the parties concerned to complete procedures for the repatriation of the deceased’s remains.

Vietnamplus