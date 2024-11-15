Vietnamese, US agencies set up partnership in cyber security ​

The Authority of Information Security (AIS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity.

The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity, at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 14.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

This event marks the official partnership between the two agencies to ensure cyber security, contributing to promoting the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US.

Acting Director General of AIS Tran Quang Hung emphasised the importance of the partnership between the two agencies in improving Vietnam’s cybersecurity capabilities, saying that the MoU contributes to marking Vietnam's efforts to protect critical digital infrastructure and ensure a secure cyberspace in the context of increasingly sophisticated and unpredictable threats in cyberspace.

Cooperation with an experienced organisation like CISA helps Vietnam strengthen its ability to protect national interests, contributing to a safer and more prosperous future in the globe, Mr. Hung stressed.

According to Trent Frazier, Deputy Assistant Director of the Stakeholder Engagement Division in CISA, collaboration and partnership are key to successfully protecting critical infrastructure and further enhancing cybersecurity capabilities.

The MoU will help strengthen the existing partnership between the US and Vietnam, helping the US effectively advance innovation, secure digital infrastructure, and combat ever-evolving cyber threats, he stated.

The two agencies have committed to working closely together to realise the objectives outlined in the MoU. They expressed their hope that the cooperation will become increasingly sustainable and robust.

