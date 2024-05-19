Vietnamese traders affected by fire in Poland receive assistances

The Vietnamese Community Support Board at Marywilska 44 Shopping Center yesterday distributed the first financial aid to Vietnamese traders who were affected by a fire in Poland on early May 12.

At a site of fire at Marywilska 44 Shopping Center in Poland

The Vietnamese Association in Poland announced that the Vietnamese Community Support Board received more than PLN900,000 (US$229,689) from benefactors and community organizations.

The financial assistance will be distributed to affected traders and laborers in various periods.

Besides, the Vietnamese Community Support Board will also dedicate a program for those who need long-term support.

As of May 18, the board gave around PLN400,000 (US$102,084) in cash to support about 400 traders at Marywilska 44 Shopping Center.

In addition, the members of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in Poland also subscribed to food with a total amount of around PLN200,000 (US$51,042).

Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Poland Tran Anh Tuan said that during the first support session, the Vietnamese Community Support Board offered PLN1,000 (US$255) to each shopping booth.

In the next support session, the board will distribute financial aid to unemployed people due to the fire.

Mr. Anh Tuan also stressed that the distribution of financial aid is to encourage the affected people in the difficult period.

One of the current urgent issues is that has to find jobs and stabilize the lives of approximately 1,500 Vietnamese workers who lost their jobs after the fire.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Poland organized a mobile consular reception at Marywilska 44 Shopping Center to facilitate and quickly resolve procedures, documents and papers for people affected by the fire, thereby helping them stabilize their lives.

By Phuong An- Translated by Huyen Huong