Vietnamese top leader meets Indian PM in New York

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has expressed his belief that Vietnam and India will soon raise their bilateral trade to US$20 billion, and even more than US$30 billion by 2030, doubling the figure last year.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets in New York on September 23. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

At a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on September 23 (local time) as part of his trip to the US for the United Nations Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), Mr. To Lam thanked the Indian Government for its relief aid of 35 tons of goods worth US$1 million in support of localities stricken by Typhoon Yagi.

The deed demonstrates the good sentiments, the traditional friendship, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the Vietnamese top leader said.

Mr. To Lam noted with pleasure the strong developments of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, saying the issuance of the joint statement enhancing the partnership on the occasion of the India visit by PM Pham Minh Chinh late July with new and important contents matches the interests, needs, aspirations of both sides.

The leader suggested the two countries continue their close coordination and effectively implement outcomes of visits, high-level agreements, and the action programme materialising the comprehensive strategic partnership for 2024-2028, making the relationship more intensive, practical, and fruitful across spheres.

For regional cooperation, Mr. To Lam affirmed that Vietnam will work together with other ASEAN countries to deepen the ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership, and called on India to continue its support for the bloc’s principled stance and centrality, as well as its building of the ASEAN community.

The two sides should cooperate in response to common challenges, further coordinate and cooperate closely at regional and international forums, especially the United Nations, the ASEAN, and mechanisms led by the grouping, and promote principles to ensure security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, and peacefully settle disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

For his part, Indian Prime Minister Modi noted that India always wishes to strengthen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, adding the country will continue with its Act East policy, enhancing its relations with ASEAN and Vietnam effectively, especially in the areas of shared concern or their strengths like digital connectivity, digital economy, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and maritime security.

On this occasion, Mr. To Lam reiterated the invitation to Indian President Droupadi Murmu to visit Vietnam in the time ahead.

Indian Prime Minister Modi also invited the Party General Secretary and State President to soon pay a visit to India.

Vietnamplus