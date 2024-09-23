Top Vietnamese leader receives President of Boeing Global in New York

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hosted a reception in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time) for President of Boeing Global Brendan Nelson.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hosted a reception in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time) for President of Boeing Global Brendan Nelson, during which the Vietnamese leader thanked and acknowledged Boeing’s commitments to support Vietnam in developing its aerospace and aviation industrial ecosystem in the coming time.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives President of Boeing Global Brendan Nelson. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the fine development of the Vietnam-US relationship, especially after the two countries recently upgraded it to a Comprehensive strategic partnership, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people are committed to creating favourable conditions in accordance with legal regulations for US investors in general, and Boeing in particular, to invest and operate effectively and sustainably in Vietnam.

In this spirit, he urged Boeing to continue closely collaborating with Vietnamese partners to complete and deliver the aircraft orders signed in the past time.

He emphasised the need for the world’s biggest aviation group to research and invest in building component manufacturing factories and a regional maintenance center linked to major airports in Vietnam; and enhance cooperation in training human resources, and collaborate in research and development (R&D), and technology transfer to help Vietnamese partners participate more deeply in Boeing's supply chain.

For his part, Nelson highlighted Boeing's effective collaboration and support for Vietnamese airlines during their operations and in aviation services.

Highly valuing the top Vietnamese leader’s vision and perspective regarding the importance of the aviation economy in supporting Vietnam's socio-economic development, he also discussed Boeing's strategies and commitments to Vietnam in the near future, aiming to ensure that more people have access to aviation services.

Nelson reaffirmed that Boeing has held numerous meetings with leaders of Vietnam Airlines to provide financial support and seek solutions to both immediate and long-term challenges, with a determination to fulfill the contract signed during President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam by 2028.

Stressing that the development of the aviation sector will create new opportunities for Vietnam and its people, he affirmed Boeing’s commitment to support the establishment of an aviation ecosystem in Vietnam, with focus on infrastructure development, workforce training, airport construction, and aircraft repair and maintenance facilities.

