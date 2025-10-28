Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs hold second annual meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong held their second annual meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 28 on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed thanks for Singapore’s practical assistance in helping Vietnam overcome the aftermath of recent floods in the northern region, describing it as a vivid demonstration of the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the close friendship between the two nations.

Both leaders showed delight at the positive progress in bilateral ties since the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and welcomed the signing of the Action Plan for the 2025-2030 period as a timely step to comprehensively implement the six pillars of cooperation, aiming to deepen the partnership for the practical benefits of their people.

The two PMs agreed to further enhance high-level exchanges and contacts and to effectively implement cooperation mechanisms and agreements signed during recent visits, particularly during Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Singapore and PM Wong’s visit to Vietnam in March 2025. They also discussed establishing new cooperation mechanisms, including party-to-party collaboration between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the People’s Action Party of Singapore. PM Pham Minh Chinh proposed finalizing a memorandum of understanding on a Strategic Dialogue between the two ruling parties for signing and implementation in early 2026.

Both sides reaffirmed that economic cooperation remains a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. They noted encouraging progress in clean energy connectivity and carbon credit collaboration and agreed to jointly develop detailed annual roadmaps for each pillar under the Framework Agreement on Economic Connectivity while advancing the VSIP 2.0 model towards smarter, greener industrial parks.

PM Lawrence Wong reaffirmed that Vietnam is a vital partner of Singapore in the region, stressing that the signing of the new Action Plan would further deepen cooperation across strategic sectors. He expressed Singapore’s interest in expanding agricultural cooperation and ensuring food security, noting that Singapore is ready to import processed poultry, pork, fish, and seafood from Vietnam. He also welcomed progress toward an agreement between the two governments on rice trade to be signed at the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the Republic of Korea.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in other key areas such as defense and security, education and training, culture and people-to-people exchanges, and particularly in nurturing innovative talent. PM Pham Minh Chinh called on Singapore to support Vietnam in developing strategic industries, including semiconductors, renewable energy, innovation, and the digital economy, and proposed closer cooperation to make science, technology, and innovation a central pillar of bilateral ties. He also invited Singapore to take part in Vietnam’s future financial centers.

The Singaporean PM affirmed the country’s continued support for Vietnam in enhancing human resources quality, especially for strategic-level officials. He agreed with Vietnam’s proposal on data connectivity, initially in the fields of economy, trade, and population management. He said Singapore would explore the development of a data center within VSIP to facilitate bilateral business cooperation.

On regional issues, both leaders agreed to work together to strengthen ASEAN unity and focus on sustainable development in areas like the Mekong, by cooperating on maritime, rail, highway, and air connections, as well as digital links. They emphasized the need for close coordination to maximize synergies when Vietnam hosts APEC and Singapore chairs ASEAN in 2027.

The two Prime Ministers reiterated their shared commitment to making the East Sea as a sea of peace, cooperation, and development, and to working with other ASEAN members to advance an effective, substantive Code of Conduct (COC) consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, PM Pham Minh Chinh invited PM Wong and senior Singaporean representatives to attend the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) in Hanoi in April 2026 and the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City this November.

The meeting concluded with the two leaders witnessing the handover of the 2025-2030 Action Plan to implement the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

