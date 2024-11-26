Vietnamese scientist becomes TWAS’ official member

Major General, Professor, Dr. Nguyen The Hoang, Deputy Director of Military Central Hospital 108, has been elected as an official member of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

Major General, Professor, Dr. Nguyen The Hoang, Deputy Director of Military Central Hospital 108 (Source: Military Central Hospital 108)

In a letter informing Prof. Hoang of the decision, TWAS President, Prof. Quarraisha Abdool Karim wrote that the election of Prof. Hoang as a full member is for the advancement of science in developing countries. This decision will officially take effect on January 1, 2025.

The TWAS President emphasised that this election is a clear recognition of the Vietnamese scientist’s outstanding contributions to the development of science in developing countries.

The ceremony to introduce the new members of TWAS will take place at the next plenary session of the academy’s General Assembly, scheduled for 2025.In this election, TWAS has elected 74 new members, the largest number in its history, raising its total membership to 1,444 from January 1, 2025.

Born in 1965, Prof. Hoang is the principal author of over 100 research papers published in national and international journals, and has led and participated in many national and ministry-level scientific research projects. His research primarily focuses on vascular regeneration, cell culture, free tissue transfer using micro-surgery techniques, the treatment of complex congenital limb deformities, and organ transplantation.

In addition to numerous prestigious national and international awards such as Vifotec, Nepomuc von Nussbaum, Karl-Max von Bauerfeind, APKO, and Labour Medals (First and Third Class), he was also honoured with the prestigious Friedrich Wilhelm Bessel Award from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation for exceptional and groundbreaking scientific research in 2012.

TWAS, a non-governmental international organisation under UNESCO, brings together outstanding scientists from more than 100 countries and represents around 130 scientific academies worldwide, including the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Established in 1983, it was previously known as the Third World Academy of Sciences until 2004. It is now a scientific affiliate of the International Science Council (ISC) and the former International Council for Science (ICSU). TWAS has been officially recognised by the United Nations Secretary-General, Javier Pérez de Cuéllar, since 1985.

VNA