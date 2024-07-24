Vietnamese PM welcomes parliamentary leader of Cuba

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 24 received a high-ranking delegation of the Cuban Party and State to offer condolences and attend the national funeral for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) on July 24 receives a high-ranking delegation of the Cuban Party and State led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez. (Photo: SGGP)

The high-ranking delegation of the Cuban Party and State was led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

The Cuban leader conveyed the Cuban Party, State, Government, and people’s deep condolences to their Vietnamese counterparts, including PM Manuel Marrero Cruz’s to PM Chinh, on the passing of General Secretary Trong.

He affirmed the Cuban people always stay united and stand side by side with the Vietnamese people in any circumstance, voicing his belief that the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and people will continue harvesting successes in the cause of national construction and development and on the path towards socialism.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (8th from right), President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez (9th from right), and officials of the two countries pose for a group photo at the meeting in Hanoi on July 24. (Photo: VNA)

Thanking the Cuban Party, State, Government, and people for their sincere condolences and sympathies to Vietnam in this moment of grief, PM Chinh reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of consolidating and developing special fraternity, faithful solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba.

The Vietnamese PM expressed his wish to join hands with the Cuban Party, State, Government, and people to maintain and promote the exemplary relationship that has been nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders, including General Secretary Trong.

The Vietnamese Government will always stand shoulder by shoulder, stay united with, and support the Cuban Government and people, he said, adding that it will continue sharing experiences and boost all-round and fruitful cooperation with Cuba, particularly in trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

For his part, Hernandez stated that Cuba always attaches importance to the special friendship with Vietnam and views the cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation as strategically significant amid many challenges and difficulties in external relations and socio-economic affairs facing the Caribbean country.

The President of the Cuban NA appreciated the solidarity, support, and timely and effective assistance that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have given to Cuba, especially the help with stabilizing food supply and developing food production in the Caribbean country.

Cuba encourages and will assist Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business successfully in the country, he added.

Vietnamplus