Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs talk regional issues, bilateral ties by phone

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed the efforts by PM Anwar Ibrahim as well as Malaysia, the ASEAN Chair this year, in promoting the settlement of the Cambodia-Thailand border tensions, particularly in organising the July 28 meeting between the Cambodian Prime Minister and the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, which led to a ceasefire agreement, the first positive step towards controlling the escalation of conflict between the two countries.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on July 30. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held phone talks on July 30 at the latter’s request, discussing regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, PM Ibrahim briefed the Vietnamese leader on Malaysia’s initiatives, as ASEAN Chair, to address escalating tensions along the Cambodia–Thailand border. He laid stress on Malaysia’s commitment to promoting dialogue and ensuring solidarity and unity in handling the issue.

PM Ibrahim called on Cambodia and Thailand to exercise restraint, refrain from the use of force, and resolve differences peacefully and satisfactorily in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

PM Pham Minh Chinh, for his part, expressed appreciation for the frequent exchanges between the two leaders on matters of mutual concern, stating they reflected the growing political trust between Vietnam and Malaysia which exemplifies the spirit of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnam always supports and stands ready to join ASEAN’s efforts and work closely with Malaysia in addressing regional issues while upholding the bloc’s solidarity, he said, highlighting Vietnam is prepared to send representatives to ASEAN-led mechanisms to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire and to provide humanitarian assistance to affected people in both countries.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the two PMs agreed to continue exchanges aimed at strengthening trust and implementing measures to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Priority areas include enhanced collaboration in innovation, science – technology, and energy sectors, with particular focus on power transmission projects connecting Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore to form the ASEAN power grid. The leaders also discussed expediting the signing of a rice trade agreement, enabling Vietnam to support Malaysia in ensuring food security.

The two PMs exchanged their notes on regional and international issues of mutual concerns such as trade and tariff policies, highlighting their commitments to peace, stability, and prosperity for their nations, the region, and the whole world.

