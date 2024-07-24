Vietnamese Party chief - a leader with great personality: Lao ambassador

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has affirmed that Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is a leader with great personality and an exemplary figure.

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the diplomat expressed her deepest condolences over the passing of the General Secretary. The following is an English translation of the interview by the VNA.

Reporter: How do you evaluate the role and contributions by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to national construction and development, especially in Party building and rectification, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: First, I would like to express my deepest condolences over the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The Party, the State and people of Laos have lost an extremely close comrade. To commemorate the General Secretary, the Lao Party and Government on July 22 decided to observe national mourning, with flags to fly at half-mast and all forms of entertainment activities to be suspended in Laos and its embassies and diplomatic missions abroad on July 25-26.

General Secretary Trong is an exemplary official of the Party and the State of Vietnam, and a leader trusted and loved by the people. He is also an extremely close friend of the Lao Party, State and people.

In the context of various complex problems in the world situation, together with other leaders, the General Secretary gave many profound instructions, leading the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to come up with sound policies, helping the country overcome all obstacles.

In particular, in the cause of national renewal, he left many imprints in the Party's ideological work, contributing to devising policies and guidelines at the strategic level, building and perfecting the theory of the Party's renewal policy, and helping Vietnam gain great and historically significant achievements.

Vietnam has made big strides, with an advanced position in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the world at large. Currently, it is one of the leading countries in economic development in ASEAN. This is thanks to the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Trong.

Notably, many ideals, views, and guiding principles in preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena initiated and directed by the General Secretary have proven effective and confirmed through practice, bring about many valuable lessons and experiences, both theoretical and practical.

Reporter: How do you think about the Party leader’s theoretical and practical contributions to Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy”?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s “bamboo diplomacy” policy is a very important aspect that has helped Vietnam develop and progress steadily.

The diplomatic achievements the country has reaped over the past years are the joint efforts of the entire Party, people and army, with the direct and comprehensive leadership of the Party, headed by General Secretary Trong, being the most important and decisive factor.

Given the complex world situation, Vietnam has successfully implemented its foreign policy of continuing to promote good relations with all countries. Notably, it has recently welcomed leaders of powers, demonstrating the identity of the “bamboo diplomacy”.

General Secretary Trong and other leaders of the CPV have adopted a very flexible foreign policy, helping Vietnam overcome challenges, expand its foreign relations, and establish strategic relationships with many countries, thereby developing steadily in the new period. Notably, thanks to such cooperation and increasing foreign investments, Vietnam has improved its people’s living standards and maintained stable growth.

Under the CPV leadership with a sound foreign policy and guidelines, Vietnam has won the international community’s admiration.

Reporter: How do you assess the Party General Secretary’s role in promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong inherited the tradition of President Ho Chi Minh, who together with President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong laid a solid foundation for Laos-Vietnam relations, to continue to develop special relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He made an important contribution to strengthening and cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and the people of Laos and Vietnam over the past time.

The General Secretary affirmed that Vietnam-Laos relationship always play a particularly important role and is a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

During his terms, he made three official friendly visits to Laos in 2011, 2016, and 2019.

The Laos visit in November 2016 was the first overseas visit after he was re-elected as General Secretary at the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam held in January 2016.

The fact that General Secretary Trong chose to visit Laos on his first trip abroad shows that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always value the relationship between the two countries, and affirms a vivid manifestation of the Laos-Vietnam special friendship, a relationship that has stood the test of time, and were built by the blood of many people, revolutionary soldiers of the two countries.

In particular, during his official friendly visit to Laos in November 2016, General Secretary Trong, on behalf of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, presented the Party, State and people of Laos with the National Assembly building (the project was built at That Luang Square in downtown Vientiane capital). The Lao National Assembly building demonstrates the special solidarity, exemplary, faithful and pure friendship between the two countries and two peoples.

In his position as the head of the Communist Party of Vietnam, General Secretary Trong always affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy in the relations with Laos, focusing on consolidating and strengthening the special solidarity, close trust and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the new development stage of each Party and each country. He also affirmed Vietnam's strong and comprehensive support for the cause of reform and national defense and construction in Laos.

Comrade Trong visited Attapeu province, where he encouraged Vietnamese businesses investing in the locality to help boost economic development and promote new rural building there.

It can be affirmed that Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong has made many contributions to the Laos-Vietnam special relationship

Reporter: What impresses you most about the Party General Secretary?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: The General Secretary is always remembered as a person with great, exemplary but extremely simple personality. The General Secretary's attention and valuable sharing have strongly strengthened the people's solidarity and trust in the Party and State.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is a noble leader who the people always trust and are proud of, and is an example that Party, State cadres and people always follow and learn from.

My deepest memory is the time I met General Secretary Trong on the occasion of the meeting between the two Politburos of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam on February 26, 2024. I attended and had photos in group with the two countries’ high-level delegations, including General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith (who are standing in the center in the photo). That image will be forever my most unforgettable and important memory.

VNA