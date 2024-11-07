International

Vietnamese leaders congratulate US President-elect Donald Trump

Vietnam’s high-ranking leaders on November 7 sent their congratulations to Donald John Trump on his election as President of the US.

Donald Trump is accompanied by family members as he addresses supporters at his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6. (Photo: Getty Images/VNA)

The well-wishers are General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Vietnamese leaders affirmed that Vietnam considers the US a partner of strategic importance and expressed confidence that with the solid foundation built by generations of leaders of the two countries over the past nearly three decades, along with the strong support from President Trump in both his first and new terms, the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to grow intensively, extensively, effectively, and sustainably, for the benefit and aspirations of the people of both countries, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The same day, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent congratulations to Vice President-elect James David Vance.

Vietnamplus

