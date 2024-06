Vietnamese State, Government and National Assembly (NA) leaders on June 10 extended their congratulations to their Portuguese counterparts on the occasion of the National Day of Portugal.

President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to PM Luis Montenegro. National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulated President of the Assembly of Portugal José Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled his congratulations to his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel.

VNA