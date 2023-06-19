Vietnamese, Lao localities enhance cooperation in forest, wildlife protection

Officials of Salavan province of Laos and central Thua Thien-Hue province of Vietnam have signed a MoU on cooperation in protecting forests, forest products and wildlife in the border areas of the two localities in the 2023-2028 period.

Under the document, the two sides will coordinate to prevent and control illegal logging, mining, wildlife hunting, and timber and wildlife trade along the shared border areas.

The localities will work on inspecting and supervising the import and export of forest products and wildlife, and educating local communities on the importance of forest management and protection, and wildlife conservation.

They are seeking funding from international organizations to restore wildlife populations that are on the verge of extinction.

According to Lao media, the two nations have had long-lasting cooperation in many development areas of Laos, especially in ago-forestry collaboration.

Last year, Vietnam and Laos agreed to strengthen comprehensive cooperation in agriculture, forestry, and rural development, focusing on applying technologies, training human resources and investing in trade development.

They have cooperated in a series of agro-forestry projects, including those to support agricultural and rural development and poverty reduction models in Houaphanh and Xiengkhuang provinces of Laos.

Vietnamese and Lao authorities are also developing a master plan for flood prevention and drainage to ensure food security in central Khammouane and Savannakhet provinces of Laos.