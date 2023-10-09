Vietnamese group helps improve health care in Cambodia

Medlatec Group on October 7 opened a clinic in Cambodia with the hope of providing high-quality medical services to local people in the neighboring country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang said that cooperation between the two countries has been promoted in various fields, in which medical collaboration always plays an important role and is increasingly being enhanced.

He expressed his hope that authorities, medical facilities and medical staff in Cambodia will trust and accompany Medlatec, creating favorable conditions for it to well carry out its mission of taking care of people's health with high-quality services, contributing to the medical development of Phnom Penh capital city and Cambodia at large.

On this occasion, Nguyen Xuan Dinh, Director of Medlatec Cambodia, presented 5,000 test packages worth 55,000 USD to screen and early detect liver cancer to people in Phnom Penh.

Dinh also signed strategic cooperation agreements with three partners, namely Mekong Clinic, RCRC and BIDC, with the hope that the cooperation between the parties will bring more value in health care for officials and employees of the units in particular and the health of Cambodian people in general.