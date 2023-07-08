Vietnamese enterprises sign cooperation with Laotian, Thai enterprises

A conference on connecting trade and goods export promotion among enterprises from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue Province with their export partners in Laos and Thailand was held yesterday in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province.

At the conference, Director of the Quang Binh Province’s Department of Industry and Trade Pham Quang Hai said that the conference is among the practical activities for concretizing the agreements between Vietnam and Lao and between Vietnam and Thailand.

Besides, the conference also plays a practical roale in economy, politics and society aiming at creating more opportunities for exchange, cooperation, searching for and widening markets and promoting goods exportation of enterprises in North-Central Vietnam with enterprises and distributors from Laos and Thailand.

Thereby, it would contribute to enhancing the competitiveness and promoting the products development and business activities of enterprises thanks to chances and preferential policies of bilateral and multi-lateral trade agreements being signed between Vietnam and Lao, Vietnam and Thailand and opening more opportunities with other ASEAN countries.

At the conference, 15 memorandums of understanding on business cooperation were signed among Vietnamese enterprises with exporters from Laos and Thailand.