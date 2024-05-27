Vietnamese enterprises invest into 42 new projects aboard in first five months

From the beginning of the year to May 20, Vietnam poured US$136.07 million in investment capital into projects aboard, equaling 43 percent over the same period of 2023.

Mining industries account for 31.6 percent of Vietnam's total investment capital abroad.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnamese investors have invested into 42 new projects overseas in 16 sectors and there were ten turns of project registering to adjust their investment.

Of which, the investment capital mostly focused on mining, accounting for 43.1 percent of the total capital; manufacturing and processing industry, occupying 23.9 percent; trading and retail, accounting for 8.3 percent of the capital and so on.

16 countries and territories in the world have received investment of Vietnam in the first five months of 2024. Among them , countries attracting the most investments from Vietnam were the Netherlands (40.1 percent), Laos (36.8 percent), the United States (5.6 percent), New Zealand (4.3 percent) and so on.

Accumulated to May 20, 2024, Vietnam has 1,733 valid projects overseas with a total registered capital of over US$22.25 billion.

Investments of Vietnam abroad have mostly concentrated on mining (31.6 percent); agriculture, forestry and fisheries (15.6 percent).

Countries have received the most investment from Vietnam were Laos with 24.8 percent of the total investment overseas, Cambodia with 13.1 percent, Venezuela with 8.2 percent and so on.

