Vietnamese delegation calls for investment at WCS

From June 3 to 5, as part of the 2024 World Cities Summit (WCS) in Singapore, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien of the HCMC People's Council called for investment in PPP projects and other activities.

Calling for investment in PPP projects

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and his delegation met with Deputy CEO Devin Chan of the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB). The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council thanked the AIIB for creating conditions for the delegation to participate in the Asian Infrastructure Forum (AIF) and simultaneously introduced projects that Ho Chi Minh City wants to call for investment with many potential partners in the infrastructure field.

According to Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Ho Chi Minh City is effectively cooperating with the AIIB to implement the cooperation memorandum signed in August 2023, aiming to achieve the goal of developing modern and sustainable infrastructure. The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council hopes that the AIIB and its partners will pay a visit to Ho Chi Minh City so that the two sides will continue to strive for successful projects.

On his part, CEO Devin Chan appreciated the effective cooperation of Ho Chi Minh City throughout the cooperation process from 2018 to now. He expected the project to gain more success in the coming time. At the AIF, the AIIB organized many discussions to introduce 35 investment projects in the fields of renewable energy, waste treatment, social infrastructure, and urban lighting.

CEO Devin Chan expressed his pleasure that Ho Chi Minh City has participated in the medical projects. Mr. Devin Chan invited the HCMC leadership to attend the 2026 Asian Infrastructure Forum.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and a delegation worked with Ms. Eileen Ng, Director of Initiation of Plenary Group. At the meeting, Vice Chairman Kien introduced a list of investment projects in the form of public-private partnerships (PPP) in the fields of healthcare, education - training, sports and culture in HCMC.

In the afternoon of the same day, the HCMC delegation attended a discussion session on investment projects in Vietnam (Vietnam Project Discussion), within the framework of the Asian Infrastructure Forum (AIF).

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien commented that the event is of great significance in promoting connections between investors, consultants and parties interested in developing infrastructure projects. This is also an opportunity for delegates to exchange experiences in developing green, sustainable infrastructure projects in the form of public-private partnerships.

HCMC has chosen green growth as its future development strategy with a priority on achieving economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social equity and the orientation towards a green economy, carbon neutrality and limited global warming.

At the discussion session, a representative of the HCMC Department of Health presented to potential investors 4 investment projects in the healthcare sector with PPP structure (Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, HCMC Stroke Hospital, High-tech Screening and Diagnostic Center, Practice Hospital of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy HCMC). They also replied to the questions of investors about the PPP mechanism for healthcare projects in the city.

HCMC delegates pay attention to infrastructure development cooperation

Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien and his delegation visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore

During his working trip, on June 4, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and his delegation attended the opening session of the Asia Infrastructure Forum (AIF) and the Ministerial Roundtable: Shaping the Green Transition in Asia.

The delegation listened to presentations from speakers on the importance of international cooperation, new capital mobilization models for sustainable infrastructure projects, especially public-private partnership (PPP) methods, and solutions to the challenges facing ASEAN countries.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien also had a meeting on the sidelines of the AIF with Darwin Mayor (Northern Territory of Australia) Kon Vatskalis. The two sides reviewed the achievements in the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Australia in general, and Ho Chi Minh City and Australian localities in particular.

The Vice Chairman affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City wants to become an important partner of Australia in the region, as well as the implementation of the content of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

On the afternoon of June 4, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien and his delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore. Mr. Pham Thanh Kien shared about the socio-economic situation and development orientation of Ho Chi Minh City and an overview of cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.

Vice Chairman Kien said that he highly appreciated the role of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore hoping that the Embassy would continue to support Ho Chi Minh City in connecting with major investment funds in Singapore, promoting cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore in the fields of delegation exchange, training of officials, digital transformation, green transformation, and circular economy.

