Vietnamese, Cuban lawyers foster cooperation

The Vietnam Bar Federation (VBF) and the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC) of Cuba signed an agreement to expand their legal cooperation at a ceremony in Havana on September 10.

At the signing of the cooperation agreement between the Vietnam Bar Federation and the National Organisation of Collective Law Firms of Cuba (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony, ONBC President Lilia María Hernández Doejo thanked her Vietnamese colleagues for sharing valuable experience in the legal field. She expressed the solidarity of Cuban people with Vietnamese people over great human and material losses caused by typhoon Yagi.

For his part, VBF President Do Ngoc Thinh highly valued the outcomes of a seminar and professional exchange with the Cuban Centre for the Development of Legal Practice. Thinh said that the VBF plays an active role in the ongoing legal reform in Vietnam, which aims at building a democratic and socialist country.

Under the signed agreement, the two sides will increase the exchange of information and professional experience through conferences, seminars and intensive training for lawyers.

Thinh affirmed that the deal not only aims to promote progress in the legal sector but also is part of various activities undertaken by Cuba and Vietnam to strengthen the fraternity between the two nations.

During their working trip in Cuba from September 9-14, the VBF delegation will visit a number of local law companies and have a working session with the Cuban Ministry of Justice.

Vietnamplus